BILLY DEAN TO BE INDUCTED INTO THE FLORIDA ARTISTS HALL OF FAME

Billy Dean (known locally as Harold), a Quincy native, will be inducted into the 2017 Florida Artists Hall of Fame on Feb. 23, 2017, at the annual Convening Culture Conference in Gainesville.
Dean grew up in Quincy and started his singing career performing for local events and churches.
He regularly returns to his roots and has sung at Robert F. Munroe Day School fundraisers and headlined shows at Havana Day and many other functions over the years.
Of his induction to the Hall of Fame, Dean said it would be great to have his picture hanging next to such artists as Tom Petty.
“This is very special to me,” Dean said of the honor.
It is even more of a tribute, he said, because it means that the folks in the state that he grew up in think he is special with such an award.
The Florida Artists Hall of Fame recognizes persons, living or deceased, who have made significant contributions to the arts in Florida either as performing or practicing artists in individual disciplines.
In order to be considered for the Florida Arts Hall of Fame, you must first be nominated and then approved by a Hall of Fame committee.
Dean said that Valerie Gargiola, Carol Dover and T.K. Wetherell had been instrumental in his nomination.
He has sold more than five million albums with 11 top 10 singles and five number one hits. He is a two-time Academy of Country Music Award Winner, a two-time CMA
Award Winner, and has two Grammy nominations and a Grammy Participation Award.
In a recent phone interview Dean spoke about his current plans.
He just finished two years of performances in Branson, Missouri as well as a number of personal performances around the country.
Dean has now started his own company, Billy Dean Music Group, to promote new artists.
Two of those are Chloe Channell and Jason Pritchett.
Channell, from Pace, Florida has been singing professionally since the age of six. At the age of 11 she was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent. At the age of 12 she
co-starred with Dean in a Kenny Rogers’ production in Branson, Missouri.
Pritchett was a top-five-finalist on America’s Got Talent. He is a cowboy from Independence, MO. Pritchett rode PRCA-ranked bulls for several years until he found his true passion of country music.
In addition to his new company, Dean will be performing at Jim Staffords’ Theatre in Branson from April through December.
Stafford, as well as guitarist Don Felder and poet and anthologist Lee Bennett Hopkins will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame with Dean.
As part of his celebration for receiving the honor, Dean plans to be back in Tallahassee after the induction ceremony with his band on March 14 for the Florida Tourism Day Street Party.