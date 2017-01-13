COUNTY RECEIVES $750,000 GRANT

Gadsden County is the recipient of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for $750,000.
The grant check was presented to the commission at a special meeting held before the regular meeting last week.
The Community Development Block Grant Program is a federal program that provides funding for housing and community development activities provided through the
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), Roger Doherty, State CDBG planning manager, explained to the commission.
This grant is for rehabilitation of substandard housing to benefit low and moderate-income persons, the elimination of slum and blight, or address an urgent need.
This grant will be used for local residents who meet the mandated requirements for home repairs and upgrades.
County Administrator Robert Presnell praised Dee Jackson who is over the county’s grant program for her work on landing the housing revitalization grant for the county.
Jackson told commissioners that she was working on an economic grant as well for infrastructure needs to complete an assisted living facility west of Quincy on U.S. 90.
Doherty also gave the commissioners a short overview of the CDBG program and informed them that the county could apply for another economic grant while waiting on the current one to be completed.
The program, he said, provides an excellent opportunity for communities to obtain funds for projects that they cannot otherwise afford.
CDBG funds can also provide administrative support for local government needs like water and sewer improvements, street and sidewalk improvements, economic development activities that create jobs for low-and moderate-income people, downtown revitalization including facade improvements, streetscaping and underground utilities, park facilities and community centers, and drainage / stormwater improvements.