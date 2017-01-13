TIGERS ARE THE CHAMPS!

I missed on my pick to win the National Championship Game when Clemson scored with just one second left to put down Alabama 35-31 Monday night in Tampa.
The Tide’s failure to move the ball in the third quarter and Deshaun Watson's heroics did Alabama in. I also felt the Tide's defense let them down a bit. But it's hard to play defense all night without a breakdown.
The Tigers’ win makes the ACC the toast of college football for the 2016 year.
It's going to be a long almost nine months until the season begins again.
There will be national signing day in early February and spring games to whet the fans apetite but that's nothing like the real football season.
NFL PLAY-OFFS CONTINUE
I hit on three of my four NFL wild card picks last week missing on the Houston-Oakland game.
In this week's games I feel New England will whip the Texans Saturday and Kansas City will hold off Pittsburgh Sunday in AFC play. In the NFC games Atlanta will pass Seattle Saturday and Green Bay will nudge Dallas Sunday.
HERALD-HARDEE'S ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL TEAM ANNOUNCED IN NEXT WEEK’S ISSUE
The Herald's Sports Department is delighted to have Quincy Hardee's as a sponsor for this year’s All-County Football Team.
The 18-man squad will have their luncheon today and the team will be announced in next week's edition of the Herald.
We appreciate Hardee's interest in helping us recognize the athletes.