LEGENDARY COACH PELHAM PASSES AWAY

Pelham, from Chattahoochee, earned the coveted coaching trifecta - he was loved, he was respected and he was successful. And, boy, was Pelham successful. Over 25 years his teams won 34 district titles, 12 region championships, four state runner-up titles and four state championships with the boys’ and girls’ teams at Shanks High School.
STEPHENS ENJOYING SOCCER SUCCESS:
Another Gadsden County coach receiving well-deserved applause this week. Coach Doug Stephens, who teaches social studies at East Gadsden but also coaches boys’ soccer, assists at girls’ soccer with his son Gabe, and referees in his spare time. And oh, Stephens is also a pastor. Under Stephens, the soccer program at East Gadsden has grown in respectability and success each year and the program is enjoying a 7-4-3 season this year.
PANTHERS TOP SEAHAWKS:
The West Gadsden boys’ basketball team actually disposed of a team getting a big writeup in the Tallahassee Democrat last week. The Panthers defeated Franklin County 65-58, handing the Seahawks only their 4th loss of the season against 12 wins. West Gadsden was up 28-25 at the half. Leading offensively was Mark Bradwell with 15 points, followed by Ronderrius Stokes and Andrew Reddick with 11 points each.
The next night the Panther team defeated Panama City-Bozeman 69-55 to pick up their 12th win of the season.
Proving that the boys are not the only show in the town of Greensboro, the West Gadsden girls disposed of the Franklin County Lady Seahawks 54-11 and have moved their record to a county-best 12-2 record.
IMPORTANT SPORTS MOMENT:
In 1967 Kathrine Switzer, like all women, was forbidden to race in the Boston Marathon. It wasn’t written in the rules, it was just understood that women were not allowed. She ran anyway and was chased down by the race organizer. Her boyfriend and other runners created a shield around Switzer, protecting her from her pursuants, and allowing her to finish. In 1972 women were welcomed as runners of the 26.2 mile race. This April, Switzer will run the race again to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the significant moment in women’s sports development.