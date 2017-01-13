PANTHERS WIN BACK-TO-BACK ROAD GAMES

West Gadsden’s boys’ basketball team took to the road last week and all three trips turned out well.
The Panthers traveled to East Point Thursday night and came away with a 65-58 District 4-1A win with Mark Bradwell having a 15-point, 4-rebound game and Andrew Reddick collecting 13 points and 5 rebounds.
Friday night in Panama City, West Gadsden bested 7-A Mosley 69-55 as Rod Stokes had a hot hand, scoring 32 points.
Reddick added 13 to the Panther total and Bradwell had an 8-point, 13-rebound game.
Saturday night’s journey was to Tallahassee where West Gadsden bested Florida High 63-41.
Reddick again scored 13 and Xavier Bush and Jimmy Hester had 11 points each. Emon Miller topped the rebounding with 7 boards.
The West Gadsden record is 11-4 as they continue with a busy schedule.
Tuesday they played at Bozeman, tonight (Thursday) they host Liberty County, Saturday night they host Hamilton County, and next Tuesday they play at Madison County.
“I feel our seniors are really starting to step up and become leaders,” Panther head coach Andrew Moten said about the win streak. “We’re entering the second half of the season in pretty good shape. A lot of that is because we’re rebounding much better, we’ve been pulling down thirty to thirty-five boards a game and that will sure add up to wins.”
JAGUARS PLAYING BUSY HOLIDAY SCHEDULE
The East Gadsden boys’ basketball team had a pretty busy holiday playing in two tournaments over the Christmas break.
The Jaguars lost a pair of games in the Capital City Classic dropping a 74-69 decision to Randolph-Clay and a 69-50 game to Plant City.
Levontae Brown had 21 points and Titus Burns added 19 in the Randolph-Clay loss and Brown hit 16 in the loss to Plant City.
East Gadsden next played in the Marianna Invitational defeating East Jackson from Commerce, Georgia 77-66 before losing to Wakulla County 70-61.
Burns and Brown had 20 and 15 points in the East Jackson win and Burns cemented an All-Tournament berth with a 33-point effort against Wakulla Co.
The Jaguars got back into the regular season hosting Marianna last Tuesday.
Chris Jordan had 20 for East Gadsden in an 84-60 District 5-1A loss to the Bulldogs.
The Jaguars will play in the MLK Invitational in Tallahassee this weekend.
LIONS LOSE CLOSE ONE TO ALTHA
Tallavana hosted Altha Monday night in boys’ basketball and when it was over the home Lion team lost a close cat fight to the visiting Wildcats 56-52.
Altha led by 10 going into the final quarter but a late Tallavana rally came up short.
Twinn Williams led the rally and finished with 19 points to pace the Lion team.
Tallavana turned around and hosted Munroe Tuesday and will play at Aucilla tonight (Thursday). They play at Liberty County next Tuesday.
Munroe will host Brookwood tomorrow night and play at Grace Christian Tuesday.