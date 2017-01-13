GREAT WEEK FOR COLLEGE BASKETBALL TEAMS

Local interest men's basketball teams won all their games during last week's play.
The 15-1 Florida State Seminoles bashed Virginia Tech 93-78 at home Saturday behind 22 points from Terrance Mann and 17 from Dwayne Bacon.
It was the second win in a row over a ranked team in an ACC run that includes five ranked teams.
FSU met #8 Duke at the Civic Center Tuesday and will face #14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill Saturday. They return home next Wednesday to meet #23 Notre Dame.
Florida ran their record to 12-3 with a pair of home SEC wins last week.
Tuesday, they topped Mississippi 70-63 with Canyon Berry scoring 20 and DeVaughn Allen hitting 14.
On Saturday, Tennessee fell 83-70 as Allen hit 23 and Justin Leon 19.
The Gators played at Alabama Tuesday, will be home against Georgia Saturday, and play at South Carolina this coming Wednesday.
FAMU doubled their win column during the week beating Howard 78-66 in DC last Wednesday and Coppin State in Tallahassee Saturday.
Marcus Barham put in 21 points and Derrick Dandridge had 20 in the Howard win.
Dandridge hit a lay-up at the .04 second mark to beat Coppin State in a game that saw Barham score 18.
The 4-11 Rattlers hosted Morgan State Tuesday. They will play at South Carolina State Saturday before hosting Bethune-Cookman Monday.