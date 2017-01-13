YOU ARE WHAT YOU WATCH

Trump gets rough handling from Saturday Night Live, from The Late Show, from The Daily Show, yet it seemingly made little difference to Trump. These shows produce “buzz” but they had no effect upon Trump.
The people who voted for Trump don’t watch those programs. A fascinating study by the New York Times looked at viewership county by county across the nation and found the highest correlation with a Trump victory was the level of viewing for Duck Dynasty. If you look at the counties where Duck Dynasty was the strongest and where Tump won handily, it’s an almost exact match.
Locally, you will find The Late Show, the Daily Show et. al. strong, but go west to Jackson County and viewership falls off a cliff. Go east to Madison County and the same thing is true. There’s a small island in the area of Gainesville, but the “Trump shows” score heavily in the rest of the area. In short, if your audience doesn’t do satire, satire has no effect.
The Trump campaign was very savvy about these tastes in television and they targeted their voters with shows like NCIS, The Walking Dead and Dancing with the Stars, not because they were big ratings hits, but because they delivered the people Trump wanted to reach. It worked. Shows like The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family and Family Guy tend to play strongly in the northeast and the far west, in Hillary Country. Locally the Leon County island and the Alachua County island stick out with these shows strong. Duck Dynasty was largely ignored.
Our tastes in TV underscore the increasing polarization of the USA. Time was when TV was the glue that held the country together; it was the common stuff of water-cooler gossip, but now we watch that which plays to us, to our interests and sensibilities so that we emerge as multiple nations, rather than one nation.
There was a time when Walter Cronkite was the most trusted man in America, when there were three networks and the news was homogenized. There were no competing ”facts” to deal with. Now, news is custom-blended like a Starbucks coffee: more or less milk, more or less froth. Unfortunately that means we tend not to watch, nor read, those things that leave us uncomfortable or conflict with our personal predelictions.
The Internet, with a lack of editorial oversight, with fake news masquerading as truth, can leave us believing nothing. Left and right are equally guilty of promulgating rubbish and do so with no sense that they are doing damage.
I find reading a magazine like The Economist, published in London for an international readership, puts the world in perspective. It also proves that things are just as fouled up in Russia and China, or Thailand as they are here. The BBC World Service tends to consider the world as a whole, so, while US news plays a prominent part, so too does European news or Middle Eastern news.
For most of us it’s life in our custom bubble and we are constantly shocked to find out that there is no “That’s the way it is….” any more.