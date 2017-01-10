Anita Ford Ziegler

Nita F. Ziegler, 72, of Havana, passed away on January 9th, 2017. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Harold Ziegler.
Nita was born in Chattahoochee, Florida to Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Ford on November 24, 1944. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1962. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church where she served on the flower committee. She was also active in the Quincy Garden Club, Camellia Circle, the United Methodist Women, and Gadsden Arts Center where she served as a Docent.
Nita loved family, gardening and especially her grandchildren Katherine, Ashley, Michael Dean, Taylor, Ryan and Sierra, and great-grandchild Brett.
Other survivors include five children, George Ziegler (Kim) of Windermere, FL; Hal Ziegler (Mary Ann) of Orlando; Elizabeth Z. Rudd (Mike) of Tallahassee; Jeanie Z. Busby (Dusty) of Cumming, GA; and Stanley Eckert (Sherri) of Arizona; one sister, Jean P. Macon (Charlie) of Greensboro; two brothers, George Ford (Annette) of Quincy; and Jack Ford (Hazel) of Palmetto, FL; two sisters-in-law, Liz Garrison and Tootie Eckert both of New Orleans.
The family will receive friends at Harold and Nita’s home, 51 East Kelly Rd., Havana, FL 32333 on Wednesday, January 11th from 5-7 p.m. The Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Quincy. The committal will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Lifesong Funerals & Cremations (www.lifesongfunerals.com or 850.627.1111) is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, 206 N. Madison St. Quincy, FL 32351.
