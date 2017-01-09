James Mitchell Lewis, 56, passed away Saturday, January 7th, 2017. Mitch was born in Quincy, Florida, on September 17th, 1960. At the time of his death, Mitch was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, having formerly served as an ordained deacon at Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and long-standing member of Soapstone Hunting Club. He was active in the community, serving as President of West Florida Livestock Association, member of Florida Cattleman’s Association, participating in the 1995 65-mile cattle drive from Yeehaw Junction to Kissimmee. He was a board member of Gadsden County Soil and Water Conservation Commission. As a young teenager and member of 4-H, Mitch’s love for the farm was obvious as he showed the Grand Champion steer in 1973.
Although he was employed at the City of Quincy Utilities for more than 20 years, the work he loved best was on the family farm in Mount Pleasant. When he needed time for meditation and reflection, he most often found himself in his boat, floating down the Flint River.
Engaging in multiple hobbies, he became very skillful in numerous crafts and, for a while, earned his livelihood as a welder. His dad once said of Mitch that he could build anything, make anything and fix anything to which he set his mind.
Mitch is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Celeste Fleetwood Lewis, his daughters Abigail and Caroline Lewis of Quincy, his brother Michael Lewis (Robin) of Tyler, Texas, sister Monica Brinkley (Craig) of Bristol, his mother and father-in-law Ross and Shirley Fleetwood of Tallahassee, his sister-in-law Zetra Fleetwood of Tallahassee, brother-in-law Michael Fleetwood (Ingrid) of Oxford, Georgia, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews, and Walter "June Bug" Hicks, farmhand and brother.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Annette Lewis, his maternal grandparents Maxwell and Irene Downs, his paternal grandparents Bloxham and Jimmy Lewis, and niece Lauren Lewis.
The service was held Tuesday, January 10th at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, Quincy, with burial at Old Philadelphia Cemetery. Family received friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Monday, January 9th at First Presbyterian Church, Quincy.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or the West Florida Livestock Association c/o Gadsden County Extension Office, 2140 West Jefferson Street, Quincy, FL 32351.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., (850) 627-7677, in charge of arrangements.
