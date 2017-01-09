Reverend Arthur Riggins, 91 years of age, of Havana, FL, died on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in Quincy, FL. The service is 10:00 a.m., EST, Saturday, January 14, 2017 at Metropolitan Cathedral of Truth Church, in Havana, FL with burial at St. John Cemetery, of Midway, FL. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., on Friday, January 13, 2017 at Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, FL.
He was the Founder and Pastor of the Revival Center Church of Outreach Ministries, Inc., in Havana, Florida
He is survived by his children: Annie, Geraldine, Helen, Cornell (Audrey), Dale (Sandra), Kenneth (Cynthia), Gwendolyn, Chappella, Vann (Shulamith), John Henry, JoAnn, Lester (Aneta) and Ronnie Riggins, one sister, Essie Riggins, two brothers, Willie Riggins and James (Barbara Ann) Riggins.
Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida in charge of arrangements.
Reverend Arthur Riggins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)