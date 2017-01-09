Francis Ernest Poppell, 79, of Concord, FL passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at his home after a brief battle with cancer.
The funeral service was Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Funeral Home Chapel with interment following at Concord Cemetery. Family received friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Faith Funeral Home is handling arrangements(850.539.4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com).
Ernest was born March 10, 1937 to Raymond and Pearle Poppell. He was a Concord native and a member of Concordia Baptist Church. He began his career working for Willis Dairy in Tallahassee. Later, he worked for various construction companies as a master carpenter, specializing in trim. Eventually he became involved in cattle ranching and farm management. He was happiest when outdoors, close to nature.
Ernest was a loving husband and devoted father. He was a kind, gentle, hard-working man, willing to help anyone in need. He lived an exemplary life and will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by three daughters, Phyllis Hartsfield (Randy) of Concord, Sheryl Boutin (Marcel) of Tallahassee, Jill Buckley (Sean) of Concord; five grandchildren, Ashley Clark (David) of Havana, Lindsey Hartsfield (fiance Andrew Crews) Tallahassee, Katie Jones of Tallahassee, Garrett Earnest and Jacob Raker of Concord and four great-grandchildren; Colten Clark of Havana, Ansley and Annisten Crews, and Georgia Grace Jones, all of Tallahassee.
He is also survived by; sisters Holland Bryant (Lex) of Jacksonville, Barbara Stephens (Neal) of Havana; a brother, Billy Poppell of Concord; three brothers-in-law, Billy Creamer (Celia) of Tallahassee, George Creamer of Tallahassee and Lamar Creamer (Martha) of Ormond Beach and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Creamer Poppell in 2013, and his parents Raymond and Pearl Poppell; brothers Eugene, Dick, JE Poppell and sisters Eunice Harrison, Pearle Mae Bell, Sue White, Lillie Nelson; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Creamer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, Gadsden County Chapter or the American Cancer Society.
Francis Ernest Poppell
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)