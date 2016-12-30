WOUNDED WARRIORS ENJOY GADSDEN DEER HUNT

The Wounded Warrior Project’s “Hunters Helping Hunters” deer hunt in Mt. Pleasant was held the weekend of December 16-18.
The traditional hunt started back in 2009 when a group of local hunters decided to origanize the Zack’s Memorial Hunt in memory of Zackary Marshall Davis Lingo.
The idea was to help those veterans who had been injured in combat or veterans who were disabled.
Mike and Laura Layerd and a handful of close friends have continued to hold this event to give those hunters a chance to enjoy getting outdoors and even having a chance to bag a nice deer in the process.
For some it has been the first opportunity to be able to make a hunting trip since they were disabled.
The hunters come from an assortment of areas throughout Florida.
Hunters are given at least one special guide who helps them over the weekend set up their stand and prepare for the hunt.
They are treated to a BBQ pork lunch on Saturday cooked by Charles and Mac McClellan with all the fix’ns including a special batch of Barney Stallworth’s pork and beans, cole slaw and homemade cakes and cookies.
The hunters had a great outing but two fellows managed to miss shots and had their shirt tails cut off by Mike Layerd.
This year Mike’s wife Laura gave her husband accolades for his tireless work to put this hunt on every year.
Chester Davis, who grew up in Mt. Pleasant and is a retired Air Force captain, spoke about having grown up on the farm where the hunt was held and his family’s long
ties to the property.
Davis added that the military had given him the opportunity to travel throughout the world and how proud he was of those veterans at the hunt.
You can learn more about the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.