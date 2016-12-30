MIDWAY ADVERTISING FOR VACANT COUNCIL MEMBER’S SEAT

Midway's city council members met on Thursday, December 15th to hear First Reading of Ordinance #2016-13 that gives notice of the city's intent to adopt an amendment to the municipality's Comprehensive Plan. The ordinance will come back for a review and vote at the January meeting.
Similarly, the First Reading of Ordinance #2016-14, updating the Future Land Use Map was given. It too will come back in January. Bruce Ballister, the city's land use planner, recommended that the ordinances be, in the meantime, sent back to the city's Planning & Zoning committee for any modifications. The board unanimously agreed to send it to P&Z.
Resolution #2016-07 designating Kiera Jackson as the city's Red Light Camera Clerk was discussed after City Manager Auburn Ford announced her position. Ford said she was already experienced in the issue as she had been with the program since its inception. An attorney will be the hearing officer, he said.
Running a red light can be costly, said Ford, garnering a $158 to $408 fine if found guilty by the hearing officer. The city will gain $250 on each guilty finding.
The vacant Midway District 5 council seat will be re-advertised after a vote by the council. The vacancy was created by Mayor Jerrod Holton's resignation to run for a county commission seat. The board has a responsibility to appoint someone to hold the seat until next April's election. Mayor pro tem Ronald Colston said he wanted to see additional applications beyond what came in on the first announcement of vacancy.
City Manager Ford advised the council members that he had utilized the methods used in the past: word of mouth and notice on the city marquee. Council member Carolyn Frances said she didn't think that was sufficient and wanted it put in a newspaper advertisement and in the city newsletter as well. "We need to give opportunities by putting it in the paper," Frances said. The panel approved the action in a 6-1 vote.
Ford said the police department has lost a few officers. He had asked Chief Tom Murray to offer recommendations on hiring additional police, he said. The officers recommended by Murray were not experienced enough, said the city manager. "I didn't have confidence in them. We need experienced officers at the Midway Police Department. I want some veterans to do this type of job. I'm not taking a risk with the city by bringing in someone with less than six months' experience," said Ford.
Colston said he thought the chief ought to decide who he wanted in the department; Frances said the council should not get involved in the day-to-day operations of the city. "The city manager has the last say," she said.
Councilman Zach Woods asked if the city had taken any exit interviews to find out why the officers left. "Three within two weeks out of five officers and a couple of part-timers," Woods said, indicating that was a lot.
Ford said he'd had conversations with the departing officers, saying Lt. Daniels is going to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office; Sergeant Mixon left to go to the Tallahassee Police Department; another got chastised by the chief and felt talked down to, said Ford.
Ford said another officer had been given a take-home car, but it was taken away from him by the chief. Ford said he was upset with the situation, adding that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) had called to tell him that some required reporting from the Midway Police Department had not been done and that he needed to find someone to do it to stay in compliance.
"I'm very disturbed right now. The chief is acting very threatened for his job," said Ford.
Woods closed the conversation by saying, "This council needs to get out of the day-to-day operations of the city."
The council addressed City Attorney Henry Hunter's pending contract. He had been paid $40,000; he is now requesting $65,000. Colston said the council members would review his proposal and bring it back at the January meeting.