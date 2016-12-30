GRETNA POLICE CHIEF LEAVING FOR NEW POSITION

Gretna Police Chief Carlos De La Cruz was honored last Wednesday.
De La Cruz has resigned his position as police chief and the city held a luncheon for his last day on the force.
City Manager Antonio Jefferson praised De La Cruz for his hard work and commitment to the citizens of Gretna during a ceremony in which he was presented a crystal award from the city for his dedication.
Jefferson said that De La Cruz had touched all lives in Gretna and was a very upstanding guy.
“He has never disappointed me,” Jefferson said of De La Cruz.
He started as an officer for the department and worked his way up through the ranks, becoming chief in 2012.
In response, De La Cruz said that the praises about him were more about his officers and the job they had done.
“They deserve all the credit,” he said, thanking all of the citizens for their support.
He will be taking a job in South Florida as a State’s Attorney investigator.
Captain Ismael Villegas will become the police department’s interim chief.