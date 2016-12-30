BOCC CHAIRWOMAN’S NEW AGENDA FORMAT HITS SNAG

A new agenda format ran into a snag at the December 20th county commission meeting.
County Chairperson Sherrie Taylor changed the agenda format moving the commissioners’ comments from the end of the meeting to just before the consent agenda, public hearings and general business.
Commissioner Anthony Viegbesie was the first to comment on the change.
Via telephone, Viegbesie stated he had an issue with the changes.
He was concerned that it would interfere with commissioners discussing items on the agenda during commissioners’ comments prior to any vote or action by the commission.
Commissioner Brenda Holt asked if commissioners would still be allowed to comment at the end of the meeting.
Chairperson Taylor stated they would. Taylor added that the new way was just a tentative procedure and could be changed if the commission was not happy with the new format.
When she asked for commissioners’ comments both Viegbesie and Holt stated they would make their comments at the end of the meeting.
Taylor, and fellow commissioners Eric Hinson and Gene Morgan gave their items at the first of the meeting.