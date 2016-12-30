PANTHERS BOB JEFFERSON CO. 90-37

West Gadsden's boys’ basketball team traveled to Monticello last Tuesday and came home with a 90-37 win.
Rod Stokes popped in 21 points and Andrew Reddick added 16 in the clock-running victory.
The Panthers lost a 67-65 double overtime game to Rutherford in a Cottondale tournament Wednesday night.
Reddick, BJ Corker and Xavier Bush had 10 points each for West Gadsden in the game.
This week the Panthers play in a Marianna Tournament meeting the host Bulldogs Thursday and facing Blountstown Friday.
West Gadsden knocked off host Cottondale Friday 65-35 behind Mark Bradwell's 16 points and 12 from Stokes.
The Panthers carry a 7-3 record into the Marianna tournament.
JAGUARS IN TOURNAMENT PLAY
The East Gadsden Jaguar boys’ basketball team has been busy in invitational tournament play over the Christmas break.
They lost to the Randolph-Clay (Ga.) Red Devils 74-69 and the Plant City Raiders 60-50 in the Capital City Classic last Wednesday and Thursday.
They play East Jackson out of Commerce, Ga. tonight (Thursday) at 6 PM in a Marianna tournament.
In pre-Christmas play, East Gadsden defeated Taylor County in Perry 75-61 on December 16 with double-figure scoring from Titus Burns (30), Taiwan Howard (16), Levontae Brownv(15) and Chris Jordan (12).
The next night the Jaguars lost 68-63 at Rutherford despite a 26-point game from Burns and a 19-point effort from Jordan.
On Tuesday, Dec. 20th, East Gadsden journeyed to Bristol and overcame a 27-21 halftime deficit to beat the Liberty County Bulldogs 81-61.
Burns had 23 points in that game, Brown added 21 and Jordan scored 15.
Liberty County's Tanner Young was the game’s top scorer hitting 33.
LION TO PLAY IN THOMASVILLE TOURNEY
Brookwood Academy in Thomasville is hosting a holiday boys’ basketball tournament during the week between Christmas and New Year's and the Tallavana Lion team is one of its participants.
The Lion faced Flint River yesterday (Wednesday) and will play the host team tonight. They wrap up their tournament play with a game against Val Wood Christian tomorrow.
The last Lion game was on Thursday, December 15th when they hosted Liberty County.
The visiting Bulldogs won 57-42. Twinn Williams led the Tallavana effort with 26 points.