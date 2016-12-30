COUNTY TEAMS PARTICIPATING IN TOURNEYS

East Gadsden can always count on an invitation from The Capital City Holiday Classic that was played before Christmas. East Gadsden played Randolph City High School from Universal City, Texas and Plant City High School on Wednesday. The Lady Jaguars will be playing post-holiday in the Holiday Hoopfest in Thomasville. The tournament is Dec 26-28.
The Munroe boys’ basketball team will travel to Orange Park December 28-30 to participate in a conference holiday tournament. While there the Bobcats will play three “Saints” - St. Joseph’s, St. Johns and St. Francis.
At the same time the Bobcats are on the court on the east coast, the Tallavana Christian boys’ and girls’ teams will be a little north of Havana in Thomasville participating in the Brookwood Christmas Tournament.
The West Gadsden Panthers played in the Cottondale Christmas Classic on the 22nd and 23rd where they will face PC-Rutherford and Cottondale.
LATELY: This past week in the county sports:
PC Bay defeated West Gadsden in soccer on a cold, drizzly day this week by a 5-3 score.
Twinn Williams scored 22 points for Tallavana Christian in a 57-42 loss to Liberty County.
The West Gadsden Lady Panthers won three more games last week and haven’t lost since December 3.
The West Gadsden boys also picked up three W’s last week, defeating Liberty County, Bozeman and Florida High. Their average margin of victory in all three games was 30 points.
Jaddon Derrick scored 11 points and Matthew Salters pulled down 10 rebounds in a close 45-43 loss by the Munroe Bobcats to conference opponent Florida School for the Deaf.
The East Gadsden boys’ soccer team has won two of their last three matches with wins over Taylor County and Community Christian. Their loss was to district opponent Marianna.
BOT EARNS RECOGNITION:
Munroe’s Morgan Bot was the only county volleyball player recognized as All Big Bend Volleyball in the Tallahassee Democrat last week. Bot, who played two seasons of club volleyball, was Honorable Mention with 181 kills, 279 digs, 124 aces and 143 assists.
*Observation: The First, Second and Third All Big Bend Volleyball Teams were loaded with talented players who have spent five or more seasons and thousands of dollars on club teams and summer camps. Along with the travel and the money, they have also put thousands of hours into their sport in the gym. If you want to excel at high school sports today, the truth is, there must be much sacrifice for a number of years in order to stand out, whether the sport is volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, tennis, golf or football.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future. It is a fervent wish that every cup may overflow with blessings rich and eternal, and that every path may lead to peace.” –Agnes M. Pharo