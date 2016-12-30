JOE CONTINUES HIS BOWL PICKS

With holiday deadlines playing a little havoc with our regular schedule I'll continue with my bowl-picking columns this week.
Through Saturday I had hit 10 of 14 picks. This week the picks will start with today's (Thursday) games and finishing up with Monday's contests.
Three games will be played today. In them, South Florida will run by South Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl, Arkansas will power by Virginia Tech in Charlotte's Belk Bowl, and Oklahoma State will outlast Colorado in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.
Five games are on tap Friday finding Georgia topping TCU in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, North Carolina tripping Sanford in El Paso's Sun Bowl, Tennessee edging Nebraska in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Air Force flying by South Alabama in Tucson's Arizona Bowl, and Florida State winning the Orange Bowl showing more offense than Michigan can muster.
Saturday, LSU will get by Louisville in Orlando's Citrus Bowl, and Georgia Tech will sweep by Kentucky in Jacksonville's Gator Bowl before the championship series games.
In those games Alabama will manhandle Washington in Atlanta's Peach Bowl and Clemson will escape Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale setting up a rematch of last year’s championship game.
Monday the Bowls wrap up with Florida finding a way to get by Iowa in Tampa's Outback Bowl, Wisconsin waxing Western Michigan in Arlington's Cotton Bowl, Southern Cal dusting off Penn State in the Rose Bowl, and Auburn upsetting Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.
And all bowl winners will have a Happy New Year like I hope all you will have!