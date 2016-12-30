MAY 2017 BE A VERY GOOD YEAR!

At the Bert family, Christmas is always a big deal, so it’s sad to see it go. But, on a good note, it means the new year is near at hand. And a new year always brings optimism.
I am making a few resolutions this year but typically they are pretty hard to keep. So, realistically, I just hope my family and friends stay healthy and my business thrives. I hope the sick and injured rest easily, the hungry are fed, and that peace prevails worldwide. I also hope to keep a fair and open mind on matters that affect my community and the world around me.
A new year is really the continuation of the previous year. We don’t get to start over from scratch. But our mind-set begins anew and that’s refreshing, or promising, that this will be a better year. 2016 was not particularly a good year with persistent tensions still in the Mideast, acts of terrorism worldwide including here in the US, numerous conflicts between police and citizens and, on a local level, tough economic times. But it wasn’t a total failure, either. Many good things, as always, occurred all across this vast land.
We enter 2017 with much anxiety. There’s uneasiness over Donald Trump and how he will guide this country over the next four years. Can he make us greater as he claims or will he be the ruination of an already great nation as many fear? We’ll see, and hope for the best.
As someone with a positive outlook, the following sums up how I feel about a new year:
“An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.” –Bill Vaughn quotes
“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” –Oprah Winfrey
“We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day.” –Edith Lovejoy Pierce
“New Year's Resolution: To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time.” –James Agate
I particularly like the last one! Have a very happy and safe new year.