Who would have thought that 2017 would have rolled around so quickly?
I used to think that 1916 was a long time ago and in the dark ages for my generation. We are now living in what 100 years from now they will consider the dark ages for their generation.
Things have really changed since 1916. Here are a few examples:
• In retaliation for President Wilson's recognition of the Carranza government, members of Pancho Villa's revolutionary army take 17 American mining engineers from a train and shoot 16 of them in cold blood.
• First Jewish Supreme Court justice, Louis Brandeis, appointed by Wilson.
• Women are allowed to attend a boxing match.
• 1st professional golf tournament held.
• US marines invade Dominican Republic, stay until 1924.
• The Sherif Hussein proclaims a revolt of the Arabs in the province of Hejaz, an action that undermines the Turkish Empire.
• 1st football game in Rose Bowl, Washington State vs. Brown.
• Margaret Sanger opens a family planning and birth control clinic in Brownsville, Brooklyn.
• Jeanette Rankin becomes the first woman elected to Congress. She was the only member of Congress to vote against U.S. participation in World Wars I and II.
• The Boy Scouts of America are incorporated. President Woodrow Wilson signs a bill granting a national charter to the organization.
• Albert Einstein publishes "The Foundation of the Generalized Theory of Relativity.”
• The concept of a "self-service" grocery store is invented by American entrepreneur Clarence Saunders and his Piggly Wiggly stores.
• The hamburger bun is invented in 1916 by a fry cook named Walter Anderson, who co-founded White Castle in 1921.
• Lincoln Logs are invented in 1916 by John L. Wright, son of famous American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
• The most lopsided game in college football takes place, with Georgia Tech trouncing Cumberland 222-0. It is the only time a Division I team topped 200 points. Georgia Tech was coached by John Heisman.
• The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) is founded.
So, 100 years later what did 2016 produce?
• Record prime number discovered. (Now next year’s goal will be to find the next largest.)
• Scientist in England create a “5 D,” data storage that can survive for 14 billion years. So in 14 billion years Archeologists will not be needed to decipher the past.
• Self-driving car tech became more accessible to the public this year. So Tallahassee drivers can paint their toenails and watch television more safely while on the road.
• Russia claims it foiled ISIS-linked attacks aimed at Moscow. The Russian intelligence agency says it has arrested four people and foiled extremist attacks allegedly orchestrated out of Turkey.
• Sweden beefs up defense in case of Russian invasion. (Sweden?)
• Battle over Aleppo, Syria is over (and the circle goes unbroken for 100 years of war and conflicts).
Things change; but the truth be known, things really never change that much.
Cars, trains and even planes were around in 1916 and are still here today, only improved. Medical breakthroughs are still happening as are improvements in technical and educational knowledge.
So I wonder what the next ten years will bring as I cannot even imagine what life will be like in 100 years when they look back on us as the “Good Ol’ Days.”