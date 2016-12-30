I'd almost forgotten how to have fun. Just to do something or nothing, and having fun. I work seven days a week; it seems like I'm always running around for something.
But my husband Rick surprised me with a 'mandatory' vacation over the Christmas week and off we went to the Gulf Coast city of Biloxi, Mississippi!
The Hard Rock Cafe blew me away with all of its rock and roll memorabilia; the room was awesome. We ate our way through four out of the five restaurants, all except the Ruth Chris' Steak House, where the beginning dinner cost was around $55. And then add on any wine or beer, appetizers, etc. I can't eat that heavily anymore.
We also passed on the new restaurant, the Macao after I asked what Eel Maw was that was in almost every dish on the menu and was told it was eel bladder. I just can't get into eating eel bladder. The other seafood restaurant, the oysters and other entrees we tried were fresh and tasty.
The casino was LOUD and fun. After my nearly-quarter century flying with an airline, visiting not only Reno, Las Vegas and Atlantic City but also Panama City, Panama, Puerto Rico, Monaco and other such places, I knew the pluses and minuses of most of the games. I passed on the Baccarat, though. And the crap tables.
Tried a little roulette in which your best odds are red or black, odd or even, giving you about a 48% chance of winning (it would be 50% if the double-zero didn't exist). But Black Jack (21, vingt-et-un, bente uno) has long been a fave game. The biggest change since I last saw a table many years ago is that now almost all of the games are computerized. You can't sit at too many tables anymore with real cards in your hand, facing the dealer. And the stakes at the few live tables cost about double. It's less challenging with the machines and I'm not real sure that just when you get a super hand, how the dealer comes up with 21 time after time. Makes me wonder about the integrity of the computerized games.
Rick and I are both pretty conservative about these types of games. He did better than I did, but I still had fun without losing. And what a change!
Our babies stayed with Uncle Greg. Our feral cadre were well-taken care of by our friend David. Our home was guarded by our friends Kenny and Tracy. Our antiques shop was well-attended to by our friend Mike. With these friends, we knew all was well! Our thanks go out to them all for taking such good care of all of it; it gave us peace of mind and the freedom to just ... have fun!
My extra-special thanks go to Rick for giving us such a wonderful week together. I am one lucky gal! It was a wonderful Christmas holiday and I am so relaxed, I'm wondering if I can re-energize enough for our New Year's Eve dinner!