Looking Back for 12-30-16

The International Society for Clinical Densitometry (ISCD) announced that Dr. Mark Newberry, a Havana physician, had recently completed a scientific course in Bone Densitometry. After completing the course and passing a rigorous exam, he was recognized as a Certified Clinical Densitometrist. Certification was a demonstration of proficiency and was required in some states and by certain insurance companies.
20 YEARS AGO
The Havana Police Department decided to do its own “Toys for Tots” and call it “Toys for Havana’s Kids.” The result? Approximately 160 Havana children received over 1,000 gifts, paid for with almost $2,000 gathered in donations in jars around town and in individual and business gifts.
The county commission voted to take steps to implement recommendations made by County Clerk Nicholas Thomas six months earlier on how to stem what appeared to be wide-spread misuse of the county’s fuel dispensing operation. “The current situation must not continue,” the clerk cautioned.
30 YEARS AGO
Chester Nalls, a person who had dedicated much of his life as a postal worker in Havana, was hanging up his blue uniform on January 2 for the last time. “After as many years as he has been here, nobody can take his place,” said Postmaster T.J. Davis. “He certainly will be missed.”
The Havana Police Department joined the local patriotic fever and erected a new flag pole in front of the station. Raising the flag for the first time were Chief Phil Fusilier, Mike Kozlowski and Cleveland Richardson.
40 YEARS AGO
It was announced that Municipal Court in Havana, as well as all such courts in the State of Florida, were being abolished as of January 1, 1977.
FmHA County Supervisor Betty J. Bradwell announced that the Farmers Home Administration had begun a program to guarantee rural housing loans made by commercial banks, savings and loan associations, and other private lenders.
50 YEARS AGO
Named to the Florida High School Christmas Tournament All-Star Team from Havana High, which won the tournament over Greenville 41-40, were Bo Duke, Jim Shelfer, and Mike Peavy. Other All-Stars included Karl Weiss and Keith Neyland, Florida HIgh; Olan Nobles, Edsel McHargue and Bill Kerr, Greenville; and Bobby Walsh and Robert Golden, Rickards.
Named as members of the 11-member USDA Type 62 tobacco control committee were: Dewey Johnson, Gretna; Malcolm Smith, Chattahoochee; Lee Parramore, Mt. Pleasant; Lee Maxwell, Calvary; Wallace Shelfer, Havana; John Lewis Taylor, Attapulgus; Max Fletcher, Greensboro; R.D. Woodward, Jr., Quincy; William N. Davis, Mt. Pleasant, Murray Spooner, Greensboro; and Jack McMillan, Quincy.
60 YEARS AGO
Assignment of Trooper J. Lamar Fulford to Gadsden County was announced by Sgt. Ralph Strong of the State Highway Patrol. Fulford’s assignment swelled the number of troopers in the county to five. The others were O.J. Gilbert, Weldon Ivy, and Kenneth L. Reeves.
Havana Woman’s Club chairman Mrs. Ghent McLellan announced the Christmas Home Decoration winners: First place, Mrs. J.W. Sapp; second place, Mrs. Conrad Harrell; third place, the Ray Bowen home; honorable mentions, Mrs. Henry Slappey, Mrs. W.V. Smith, and the H.L. Duke home.