Jo Ann Doss Hamilton
Jo Ann Doss Hamilton, 75, died Saturday, December 24th, 2016, at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, Florida.
She was born to William D. and Frances C. Doss on March 29th, 1941, in Quincy, Florida. Jo Ann attended Quincy High School, and studied fashion design at Florida Southern and Florida State University.
Jo Ann loved life and was a highly creative fashion designer, expressing her personality through envisioning fashion, embroidery, tatting, quilt-making; she was proficient in everything involving cloth.
She was employed by a local financial institution for many years. Jo Ann was outgoing, friendly to all and generous with her time and knowledge. She will be dearly missed by her wide circle of friends.
She is survived by George, her husband of 44 years, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clayton Doss.
Services were held Tuesday, December 27th, at 2:00 p.m., at graveside, Hillcrest Cemetery, in Quincy. A reception followed in the Fellowship Hall at the First Presbyterian Church, 306 N. Madison St. in Quincy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Cntr. Blvd., Tallahassee, 32308, the Wetumpka Volunteer Fire Dept., Box 1031, Quincy, 32353, or the church of your choice. Lifesong Funerals & Cremations (850.627.1111 or www.lifesongfunerals.com) assisted the family with arrangements.
