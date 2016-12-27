Jonathan Kent Robbins
Jonathan, known to the world as Kent, Robbins passed away December 26, 2016 at the age of 50 after a 14-month battle with brain cancer. The big guy with the big laugh, and even bigger heart, will be missed by all that knew him.
Kent was born in Gulf Breeze, FL on June 3, 1966. He grew up there and graduated from Gulf Breeze High School before attending the University of West Florida. He worked in the business offices of medical practices in the Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach areas before accepting a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida (now Florida Blue).
The new job brought Kent to Tallahassee in 2000 and in 2003 he settled in Quincy where he resided until his death. Kent was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Quincy and had joined the Quincy Rotary Club. He also served on the City of Quincy’s Code Enforcement board and was magistrate for several years. Kent loved to explore the small towns of the Southeast and spent many days with a camera at his side shooting pictures of his beloved trains.
Kent is survived by his wife of 16 years, Melissa Willis Robbins, and their daughter, Brett Catherine Robbins. He is preceded in death by infant son Jacob Kent Robbins. Other survivors include his parents, Henry and Annette Robbins of Molino, FL; brother Jason Robbins of Pensacola; parents-in-law Russell and Elizabeth Willis; sisters-in-law Vicki (Glen) Epperson and Cynthia (Mike) Wagner; and nieces Brooke (Matt) Tate, Katelyn Epperson, Kayla Wagner, Maebry Wallace and Lily Tate.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) at First Presbyterian Church Quincy. Visitation will take place after the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation to one of these organizations that the family actively participates with: Robert F Munroe Day School, 91 Old Mt Pleasant Road, Quincy, FL 32352; First Presbyterian Church Quincy, 306 N Madison Street, Quincy, FL 32351; Quincy Music Theatre, PO Box 877, Quincy, FL 32353.
A special thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family that helped us through our cancer journey. Your kindness made an incredibly hard time more manageable and for that we are forever grateful.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, (850) 627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
