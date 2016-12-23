SANTA CLAUS MAKES APPEARANCE IN QUINCY

It was a room full of smiles and cheers when Santa Claus made his entrance.
The Quincy Kiwanis Club hosted 130 local elementary school students from five schools at this year’s Annual Christmas Party.
The Quincy Kiwanis Club has been holding their Christmas Party for local children for the past 35 years and this year it was happy faces everywhere again.
The Christmas Story was told by Rev. Jeff Jackson from First Baptist Church in Quincy.
Rasheen Jamieson-Richardson, executive director of Legacy School of Performing Arts in Quincy, led the singing of Christmas songs.
First Baptist’s fellowship hall was again the location of the party.
Each child received a gift bag filled with toys, books, candy, school supplies and clothing.
The Quincy Kiwanis Club wishes to thank our families and friends for supporting our annual meat sale project as well as Capital City Bank Group
Foundation and American Lung Association in Florida — Tobacco Free Gadsden for presenting our club with generous grants, so that together we can continue to serve the children in our community.
HO! HO! HO! VISITS HMS PRE-K
Santa visited Havana Magnet School (l) last week to the delight of about 50 squirming 3- and 4-year olds who couldn’t contain their excitment.
The Havana Kiwanis Club sponsored the Christmas party that included a hotdog lunch, donuts for dessert, and a gift bag for each child.
Pictured is Ayden Ambriz on Santa’s lap. Ayden is taught by teacher Ashley Griffin and para-professional Dorothy Fields.