TRAFFIC CIRCLES OUT FOR 9TH AVE., 3-WAY STOPS UNDER CONSIDERATION

At last week's Havana town council meeting on December 13th, residents and travelers along 9th Avenue East in Havana will likely not be going in circles after the town's governing body learned that a previous decision to put in small traffic circles, or roundabouts, at some places on the avenue to help adjust traffic flows and calming wouldn't work.
Dewberry-Preble Rish (DPR) representative Justin Ford told the council that the engineering firm utilized a software program that simulated traffic usage of cars, trucks, semis and school buses; the school buses were unable to clear the radii needed. Engineers suggested that the next option of three-way stop signs proposed previously by both DPR and the council would be the way to go.
Ford said that the Florida Department of Transportation is reviewing those plans and suggestions and the firm would have a response within days. He said that currently that option is being worked on to advertise for the first public hearing needed and the new plan would be ready for discussion at the January town meeting. DPR's recommendation was to place stop signs with traffic-calming humps.
With the new stop signs being planned on 9th Avenue East, Havana Police Chief Tracy Smith reminded everyone that running stop signs can bring a $162
fine.
The council also addressed Ordinance #370 that addresses Immediate Family Exception land usages after a resident of Havana's Country Club Estates area asked for an exemption that will allow his disabled daughter to live in a second building already on the family's property to enable her to have as normal a life as possible without living with the mother and father. That ordinance was unanimously approved on first reading and will be at second reading at the town's next meeting. If given approval, any such exemption must be re-approved every ten years.
The Cascade Falls subdivision has three storm water ponds that are malfunctioning, said Havana Town Manager Howard McKinnon, and must be addressed. The meeting packet stated that the developer of the residential area had applied for a Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant in 2005 but passed away soon after, and DEP's approval was never granted.
Havana's previous town manager had signed a declaration in the storm water permit that indicated the town would be responsible for maintenance of the ponds. Originally the intent was for the town to turn maintenance over to Cascade Falls Home Owner Association (CF HOA) after DEP approval. McKinnon said his recommendation was for Havana to bring the three ponds into compliance at a cost of approximately $38,918.
If the town crews do part of the work, the cost would be reduced to between $32,000 and $34,000, he said, adding that once DEP approves the ponds, the CF HOA has agreed to take over maintenance in the future. Two other ponds are working satisfactorily, he said.
Justin Ford said that the malfunctioning ponds are retaining water too long and overflowing. Councilman Matt Thro said Howard McKinnon was doing good work cleaning up a problem that he didn't create. The board unanimously approved the action.
McKinnon said there will be a testing program of the town's emergency code system the week before Christmas and continuing until the Monday after January 1st.
Chief Tracy Smith advised that there will be a town rally on January 16th at Town Hall steps in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.