FOUR CHURCHES HONOR CONCORD VFD

Four churches in the Concord area presented Christmas turkeys and a Certificate of Appreciation to each of its 14 volunteer firefighters last Tuesday evening.
Gordon Walsh made the presentation. “The following churches in the Concord community want to express our gratitude to the men and women of the Concord Volunteer Fire Department,” he said reading from the certificate. “May God continue to bless you and give you grace to keep our community safe.”
The community churches included Victory Assembly of God, Saint John’s, Saint Mary’s and Concordia Baptist.