BOCC APPROVES SIDEWALK PROJECT BID

The county commission approved the First Street sidewalk project bid of $43,375.
A total of three bids were received, ranging from $42,375 to $78,300 as indicated in an attached Detailed Bid Tabulation.
Pyramid Excavation, Inc. is the apparent low bidder.
The entire cost of this project will be funded from the BOCC paving budget, which was $6,400,000.
Each District was allocated $1,280,000. This project will be deducted from District 1.
After this project, the remaining funds in District 1 will be $313,997.91.
This project will include the construction of approximately 600 feet of 5-foot-wide sidewalk along First Street in Havana.