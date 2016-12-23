I hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas. I know we will at our house.
Family members from all around will be in town for the joyous occasion. And even though it gets hectic at times, we would have it no other way. Christmas is a traditional time and we’ve enjoyed it in a similar fashion for as long as I can remember. Read these following quotes to understand what the Christmas Season really means.
"There's nothing sadder in this world than to awake Christmas morning and not be a child."
~ Erma Bombeck (1927-1996), American author and humorist.
"Gifts of time and love are surely the basic ingredients of a truly merry Christmas."
~ Peg Bracken.
"Christmas! The very word brings joy to our hearts. No matter how we may dread the rush, the long Christmas lists for gifts and cards to be bought and given--when Christmas Day comes there is still the same warm feeling we had as children, the same warmth that enfolds our hearts and our homes."
~ Joan Winmill Brown, American author and editor.
"Remember, if Christmas isn't found in your heart, you won't find it under a tree."
~ Charlotte Carpenter.
"It is the personal thoughtfulness, the warm human awareness, the reaching out of the self to one's fellow man that makes giving worthy of the Christmas spirit."
~ Isabel Currier.
"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year."
~ Charles Dickens (1812-1870), English author. From 'A Christmas Carol'.
"Something about an old-fashioned Christmas is hard to forget."
~ Hugh Downs (1921- ), American newscaster.
"They err who thinks Santa Claus comes down through the chimney; he really enters through the heart."
~ Mrs. Paul M. Ell.
"It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air."
~ W. T. Ellis
"Christmas, my child, is love in action."
~ Dale Evans (1912-2001), American film actress, singer and songwriter. Wife of Roy Rogers.
"When we recall Christmas past, we usually find that the simplest things - not the great occasions - give off the greatest glow of happiness."
~ Bob Hope, American film actor and comedian.
"The perfect Christmas tree? All Christmas trees are perfect!"
~ Charles N. Barnard, American author, travel writer.