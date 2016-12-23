BYRON’S WISH LIST FOR SANTA THIS CHRISTMAS

Here is a Christmas wish list for Gadsden County that I would like for Santa Claus to receive.
• Most of the six city commissions and the county commission would agree that jobs are the number one priority.
I would agree as well. More jobs would make a better county.
But more than just jobs is needed. You see, we have employers begging for help right now. You don’t have to take my word for it, go down Pat Thomas
Parkway in Quincy and see the “Help Wanted” banner in front of SuperValue.
What we really need are trained workers which takes a bit of initiative on the part of those seeking work and those promoting the need for jobs. Santa will need to instigate training programs that can put folks to work
• Infrastructure would be number two on the list.
We have a couple of industrial parks that are lying in waste because we are not ready for businesses.
Sewer, water and electricity is the answer.
As we have seen in the Midway complex and the last two industries that have moved here, businesses want to open up as soon as possible and not wait on construction of infrastructure.
Commissioner of Agriculture Adam Putnam stated in a recent speech that infrastructure was critical to Florida’s growth in manufacturing.
Gadsden County has four Interstate 10 interchanges, something half or more of the counties in the state would die for.
There needs to be some serious interlocal agreements to build up these interchanges so that manufacturing projects can have access for distribution.
• Santa, I think you would understand this request the best.
We need to make ourselves presentable.
Trash on the roads into this county can be horrible. It is one thing to ask for jobs to come here, but another is to look presentable to an outsider.
Most folks would not want to visit someone whose home looked like a pig sty, so can you imagine what business people think when they see food containers, beer cans and used baby diapers scattered across our roads. I for one would think that if a community thought that little of themselves then
I would have second thoughts about investing my money there.
• Last but not least, is there any way you can get at least a majority of folks on the same page about what they want for the future of the county?
There doesn’t seem to be a clear picture of what should happen over the next few years and what direction the county should be headed.
I hope, Santa, you will put your elves to work on some of these issues.