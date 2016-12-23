ON CHRISTMAS AND STUPIDITY

As a student of history I know that the progress of humanity is a series of moves forward and then backward. We get better and then, perversely, lurch to the wrong side of the common good and do stupid things. In the end, thus far, it seems to turn out well. Life became easier for even the poorest amongst us, disease is conquered and yet we refuse to learn, we continue to make the same blunders and errors.
It seems that the world is engaging in a flirtation with nationalism and populism, neither of which benefits the world as a whole, nor those engaging in the behavior. We forget the fruits of these two aberrations after a while. I’m of an age that I have not forgotten.
As a little boy in England during World War II I remember going to the bomb shelter when the siren went off. I remember being in a shelter when a bomb hit a block away from my Aunty Freda’s house in Plymouth and that the ground shook. What made an impression upon me was the fact that the bus had to go a different route to avoid the house that was hit, now a heap of bricks in the road. Little children become accustomed to war if that is all they know, which is why the children of Aleppo seem to display such equanimity. Likewise, those who have not experienced war tend to write it off, glamorize it or ignore the realities. Those who know the reality of rationing that limits you to a single egg per week do not forget so fast.
Conflict is not good, tempting conflict is not good. We do better, go farther, when we are peaceful and all too often stupidity places us in trouble. History is replete with miscalculations and stupidity that cost nations their treasure and their citizens their lives.
We are in the season of peace on earth and goodwill to men. We sing of peace, but far too often the news is dominated by strife generated with selfish intent. We do not learn. Maybe this is Mother Nature’s way of pruning the overage of human population. She has never been sentimental when it comes to methods.
I guess what I want for Christmas, most of all, is a little less stupidity and a little more careful thought. No need to wrap it in tinsel, it’s beautiful by itself, but I suspect I won’t get it and neither will you.