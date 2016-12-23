FSU TAG PURCHASES FUND SCHOLARSHIPS

Thank you for supporting student scholarships for the past 30 years!
A scholarship is critically needed for many Florida State University students to achieve their dream of earning an FSU degree. You can make dreams come true AND show your Seminole pride by becoming a new or sustaining Florida State specialty license plate holder.
To all our supporters who have purchased an FSU license plate and made our progress possible during the past 30 years, we say “Thank You!” Your continued generosity allowed the University to award more than $1.8 million in license tag scholarship funds in 2015.
Purchase or renew your FSU specialty license tag and take pride in knowing your action has a direct impact on students’ academic success. In addition, FSU provides a $25 rebate (renewals do not qualify) to first-time buyers to show our appreciation for your investment in Florida State’s future.
Don’t wait for your current tag to expire to qualify for renewal—buy your Florida State license plate today!
Ayne Markos
FSU Specialty License
Plate Coordinator