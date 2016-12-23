Looking Back for 12-23-16

After months of anticipation, Gadsden County now had an Urgent Care Center. The facility would provide patient access to prompt medical care for minor illnesses or injuries without an appointment. County commissioners and other dignitaries gathered at the entrace to the facility to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Chairman Brenda Holt said the center was a stepping stone to opening the entire hospital.
20 YEARS AGO
The Havana Town Council authorized Mayor Vernell Ross to enter a $2.5 million financial agreement with the Rural Economic and Community Development Administration for wastewater treatment plant and sewer system improvements.
Figures released by the Florida Education Commissioner showed Gadsden’s dropout rate at 7.23% while the state average was 5.02%. Gadsden’s graduation rate was 52.01%, one of the lowest in the state and 21% less than the state average.
30 YEARS AGO
At the regular monthly meeting of the Gadsden School Board, former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives James Harold Thompson of Gretna, received the “Gavel of Authority Award” from John Gaines, Florida Association of School Administrators.
Commissioner of Agriculture Doyle Conner announced the retirement of Harold R. Bert as the agriculture market manager for the Gadsden County State Farmers Market in Quincy. Bert, a Havana native, had served in the position since January 1972.
40 YEARS AGO
The Ronny Stephens family was $50 richer because their home won the Christmas decoration contest sponsored by the Havana Merchant and Business Association. Area homes were judged by the Havana Garden Club.
Gadsden Soil and Water Conservation District Chairman Raymond Hurst reported that Gene Ponthress was appointed by the Board to fill the unexpired term of resigned member Henry Dover.
50 YEARS AGO
Members of the Havana Presbyterian congregation and many friends in the community were sorry that the Reverend William H. Morrison and family were leaving for a new ministry at Sunnyside Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, NC.
Lieutenant Colonel Raymond N. Lester, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.D. Lester of Quincy, was decorated with the Legion of Merit, one of the nation’s highest decorations. He received the medal for outstanding service as chief of maintenance at Da Nang AB, Viet Nam.
60 YEARS AGO
The American Sumatra Tobacco company announced a drastic curtailment of their shade tobacco operations in this area due to the large firm’s operating loss for the past six years. The move brought about the dismissal of a number of farm superintendents, employees and several hundred workers.
An indication of a prosperous Gadsden County was evidenced at the Gadsden County Commission meeting when the group authorized an additional $20,000 payment on bonds used to construct the Gadsden County Hospital.