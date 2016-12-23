LEGAL NOTICES
Legals for 12-23-16
Friday, December 23. 2016
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Telogia Creek Road CIGP
This project will include the widening and resurfacing 2.13 miles of Telogia Creek Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry/Preble-Rish, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com
). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the "BID # 16-31; 2016 Telogia Creek Road, CIGP
Bids will be received until 10:00 A.M. (EST), on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Gadsden County Management Services Department, Room 204, 5B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351, and will be opened and read aloud immediately thereafter at the County Administrator's Conference Room at 9B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351.
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION (EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY) Gadsden County (hereinafter referred to as the "Department"), in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and related authorities, Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the U.S. Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that the Department will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority and disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. Further, it is the policy of the Department to not discriminate against bidders on the grounds of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, or disability/handicap in consideration for an award. A bidder must have an approved DBE Bid Solicitation Notice Page 4 Affirmative Action (DBE/AA) Plan prior to contract award. Please use the following link http://www.dot.state.fl.us/ccadmin/cpp_online_ordering/bidder_assist.shtm and the Special Provisions for instructions for submission of a DBE/AA Plan. The DBE/AA Plan should be submitted for approval prior to the bidding.
DBE PARTICIPATION: For this FDOT assisted contract, Gadsden County has adopted the FDOT DBE Program goal. The FDOT began its race neutral DBE program on January 1, 2000 and has an overall 8.60% goal it must achieve. While the utilization is not mandatory in order to be awarded the contract, continuing utilization of DBE firms on contracts supports the success of Florida's Voluntary DBE Program, and supports contractor's Equal Employment Opportunity and DBE Affirmative Action Programs.
DEBARMENT/SUSPENSION: All bids submitted shall include a statement that by signing and submitting this proposal, the bidder certifies that no principal (which includes officers, directors or executives) is presently debarred, suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible, or voluntarily excluded from participation in this transaction by any federal department or agency.
2t: 12/15/16, 12/22/16
_________________________________
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Bettstown Road SCOP
This project will include the widening and resurfacing 2.01 miles of Bettstown Road.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry/Preble-Rish, Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com
). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 120 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the "BID # 16-32; 2016 Bettstown Road, SCOP.
Bids will be received until 10:30 A.M. (EST), on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at the Gadsden County Management Services Department, Room 204, 5B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351, and will be opened and read aloud immediately thereafter at the County Administrator's Conference Room at 9B East Jefferson Street, Quincy, Florida 32351.
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
AFFIRMATIVE ACTION (EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY) Gadsden County (hereinafter referred to as the "Department"), in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 42 USC 2000d to 2000d-4 and related authorities, Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the U.S. Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that the Department will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority and disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded the full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award. Further, it is the policy of the Department to not discriminate against bidders on the grounds of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, or disability/handicap in consideration for an award. A bidder must have an approved DBE Bid Solicitation Notice Page 4 Affirmative Action (DBE/AA) Plan prior to contract award. Please use the following link http://www.dot.state.fl.us/ccadmin/cpp_online_ordering/bidder_assist.shtm and the Special Provisions for instructions for submission of a DBE/AA Plan. The DBE/AA Plan should be submitted for approval prior to the bidding.
DBE PARTICIPATION: For this FDOT assisted contract, Gadsden County has adopted the FDOT DBE Program goal. The FDOT began its race neutral DBE program on January 1, 2000 and has an overall 8.60% goal it must achieve. While the utilization is not mandatory in order to be awarded the contract, continuing utilization of DBE firms on contracts supports the success of Florida's Voluntary DBE Program, and supports contractor's Equal Employment Opportunity and DBE Affirmative Action Programs.
DEBARMENT/SUSPENSION: All bids submitted shall include a statement that by signing and submitting this proposal, the bidder certifies that no principal (which includes officers, directors or executives) is presently debarred, suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible, or voluntarily excluded from participation in this transaction by any federal department or agency.
2t: 12/15/16, 12/22/16
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 282
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 538 P 307 DB 116, P. 455 - LOTS 37 & 38BLK "B", HAMPTON HTS. OR 112 P 324
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-26-3N-2W-0210-0000B-0370
Name in which assessed: Alonzo Johnson
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 4th Day of January, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 4TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 813
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 818 P 857 OR 439 P 37 OR 27, P. 182- BEGIN AT SWC OF SW1/4 OF NW1/4 RUN N. 208.75 FT., E. 208.75 FT., S. 208.75 FT., W. 208.75 FT. TO P.O.B. IN SECTION 12-3N-5W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-12-3N-5W-0000-00233-0100
Name in which assessed: TAMMY CEASOR
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1224
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 487 P 1298 S1/2 OF FOLLOWING DESC LAND: COMM AT SEC OF E1/2 OF S1/2 OF NE1/4 OF THE NE1/4 OF SECT 3, RUN S 89 DEG 20 MIN 46 SEC W ALONG THE SOUTHERN BNDRY OF SAID E 1/2 OF THE S1/2 OF THE S1/2 OF THE NE1/4 OF THE NE1/4 OF SECT 3, A DIST OF 628.77 FT N 00 DEG 00 MIN 17 SEC E 165 FT TO BEGIN AND RUN N 00 DEG 00 MIN 17 SEC E 165.22 FT, N 89 DEG 22 MIN 59 SEC E 263.58 FT, S 00 DEG 09 MIN 00 SEC E 165.05 FT, S 89 DEG 20 MIN 46 SEC W 264.02 FT TO THE POB. IN SECTION 3-2N-3W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-03-2N-3W-0000-00114-1000
Name in which assessed: Joseph Curry Gissendaner, Jackson Moody Gissendaner, Douglas Hobart May and Stephanie Allison May C/O Collette G Davis
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1306
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 606 P 1902 OR 520 P 230 DB 118 P 339, 340 & 341 OR 175 P 557 THE EAST 85 FT OF LOTS 3 & 4, BLOCK A, HILLSIDE PARK.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-07-2N-3W-0690-0000A-0030
Name in which assessed: Nellie Reed Graham
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1333
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 758 P 628 OR 758 P 627 OR 758 P 626 OR 758 P 624 OR 731 P 402 DB 83 P 367 LOT 5 & 6 BLOCK A JOHNSON ADDITION. OR 209 P 392
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-07-2N-3W-0710-0000A-0060
Name in which assessed: Fannie Smith
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1136
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 772 P 353 LOT 16 OF UNRECORDED PLAT OF OCHLOCKONEE ESTATES. OR 303 P 735
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-13-2N-2W-0570-00000-0160
Name in which assessed: KATHERINE STONE
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 646
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 453 P 1691 OR 166 P 457 OR 184 P 517 DB TTT P 504 BEGIN AT NWC OF NE1/4 OF NW1/4., RUN E 150 FT., S 290 FT., W 150 FT., N 290 FT TO POB. LESS ROAD R/WAY. ALSO: N1/2 OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4, LESS ALL PARTS SOLD. & LESS PT PER OR 394 P 1761 IN SECTION 15-3N-4W. ALSO: COMM AT THE SWC OF LANDS PER OR 180 P 486; THENCE E 251.16 FT MARKING THE SEC OF SAID LANDS; N 01*30'03" W 774.28 FT TO THE SW/LY EDGE OF CR 272 (70 FT R/WAY); N 63* 14'30" W 62.70 FT, SAID PT BEING S 88*16'56" W 146.92 FT FROM AN ACCEPTED LINE CORNER TO BEGIN, N 63*14'30" W 220.89FT, SAID PT BEING S 70*28'58" W 94.79 FT FROM A ST JOE CONC. MONUMENT, THENCE S 70*28'58" W344.53 FT, SAID PT BEING N 85*28'15" E 966.08 FT FROM A CONCRETE MONUMENT KNOWN AS MARKING THE NWC OF SECT 15-3-4, THENCE N 88*16'56" E 522.21 FT TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-15-3N-4W-0000-00212-0200
Name in which assessed: Heirs of Richard Jordan C/O Kevin Jordan
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1063
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 579 P 1950; OR 566 P 103 OR 450 P 949 OR 446 P 76 OR 450 P 954; OR 446 P 72 "B"-COMMENCE AT THE SEC OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE NW 1/4 OF SECT. 01-2N-2W AND RUN N 00 DEG 45'14" E 38.05 FT TO RD #153; NW/LY ALONG RD FOR AN ARC DIST OF 65.72 FT TO BEGIN: THENCE NW/LY ON CURVE OF R/W AN ARC DIST OF 168.98 FT; N 50 DEG 24'54" W 26.05 FT; S 06 DEG 27'16" E 114.61 FT; S 34 DEG 04'06" E 149.87 FT; S 58 DEG 56'27" E 60.00 FT; N 03 DEG 52'13" E 156.60 FT TO THE POB.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-01-2N-2W-0000-00231-1300
Name in which assessed: Ricky Warren
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 770
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 211 P 312 OR 281 P 892 THE SW 1/4 OF LOT 4 BLOCK 51 TOWN OF GRETNA.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-32-3N-4W-0430-00051-0041
Name in which assessed: Nathanial McSwain & Bessie Mae McSwain
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 712
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 147 P 399 & OR 258 P 585. THE SOUTH HALF OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4. LESS PT SOLD PER OR 347 P 1019I N SECTION 29-3N-4W.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-29-3N-4W-0000-00313-0100
Name in which assessed: Johnny Lee Lowe, Mary Williams and Martha Dick
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 52
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: DB 106, P 281-A LOT BEING IN LOTS 132 & 133 OF TORREYA HEIGHTS. OR 334 P 333. REF OR 387 P639. OR 387 P 641.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 1-33-4N-6W-0020-00000-1320
Name in which assessed: Johnny C Hopkins
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 487
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 568 P 1451 OR 172 P 117 OR 425 P 1222. COMM AT CENTER OF SECTION 17-3-3, RUN W 417 FT., W 750 FT TO POB. RUN N 132 FT., W 75 FT., S 132 FT., E 75 FT. TO POB.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-17-3N-3W-0000-00243-0600
Name in which assessed: Annell Davis Drew C/O James & Ernest Drew
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1 LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 1242
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 540 P 003 COMMENCE AT A REBAR MARKING THE SWC OF A 1.01 AC PARCEL OF LAND AS DESCRIBED IN OR 474 PAGE 604-607 (4-2N-3W-0000- 00322-0700); N 01*19'07" EAST 209.54 FT, MARKING THE NWC OF SAID 1.01 AC TRACT TO BEGIN; S 88*39'23" E 126.20 FT, N 01*26'19" E 200.46 FT TO THE S/LYR/WAY OF COUNTY ROAD, KNOWN AS CORDOVA RD; THENCE S 85*11'00" W 53.23 FT, S 76*21'04" W 203.30 FT, S 01*26'19" WEST 142.16 FT, S 88*39'23" EAST 123 FT TO THE P.O.B. (CONTAINING 1AC )
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 3-04-2N-3W-0000-00322-1100
Name in which assessed: Viaja Jackson
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, Tax Ease Funding 2016-1, LLC , the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows:
CERTIFICATE NO: 204
YEAR OF ISSUANCE: 2014
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: OR 156 P 383 COMM AT AN OLD AXLE MARKING THE NWC OF SECT 13, RUN S 88 DEG 16 MIN 40 SECONDS E ALONG THE SECT LINE 2619.07 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE NWC OF THE NE1/4 OF SAID SECT 13, S 00 DEG 54 MIN 01 SECONDS W ALONG THE W BNDRY OF THE NE1/4 OF SAID SECT 13 A DISTANCE OF 2652. 12 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE SWC OF THE NE1/4 OF SAID SECT 13, S 88 DEG 16 MIN 40 SECONDS E ALONG THE S BNDRY OF THE NE1/4 OF SAID SECT 13 A DISTANCE OF 869.53 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, S 00 DEG 54 MIN 1 SECOND W PARALLEL TO THE W BNDRY OF NE1/4 OF SAID SECT 13 A DISTANCE OF 1236. 15 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE N/LY BNDRY OF THE 70 FT R/WAY OF STATE RD # 12-B, THENCE S 88 DEG 54 MIN E ALONG SAID N/LY R/WAY BNDRY 551.42 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, THENCE LEAVING SAID N/LY R/WAY BNDRY RUN N 01 DEG 6 MIN E 263.99 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, S 88 DEG 54 MIN E 527 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, CONTINUE S 88 DEG 54 MIN E 10 FT TO THE APPROXIMATE CENTER OF A BRANCH FOR THE POB. RUN N 88 DEG 54 MIN W 10 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, CONTINUE N 88 DEG 54 MIN W 527 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, S 01 DEG 06 MIN W 263. 99 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT ON THE N/LY R/WAY BNDRY OF SAID ST RD #12-B, S 88 DEG 54 MIN E ALONG SAID N/LY R/WAY BNDRY 441.17 FT TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE N/LY R/WAY BNDRY OF SAID ST RD #12-B WITH THE N/LY BNDRY OF THE 70 FT R/WAY ST RD #12, SAID CONCRETE MONUMENT LYING ON A CURVE CONCAVE TO THE SE/LY, NE/LY ALONG THE N/LY R/WAY BNDRY OF SAID RD #12 AND SAID CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 1181.28 FT, THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 10 DEG 23 MIN 55 SECONDS, FOR AN ARC DISTANCE OF 214.39 FT (THE CHORD OF SAID ARC BEING N 68 DEG 26 MIN 44 SECONDS E 214.10 FT) TO A CONCRETE MONUMENT, N 73 DEG 38 MIN 42 SECONDS E ALONG SAID N/LY R/WAY BNDRY 176.53 FT TO THE APPROXIMATE CENTER OF A BRANCH, NW/LY ALONG THE APPROXIMATE CENTER OF SAID BRANCH AS FOLLOWS N 51 DEG 32 MIN 1 SECONDS W 171.48 FT, N 74 DEG 54 MIN 57 SECONDS W 54.12 FT, N 80 DEG 54 MIN 20 SECONDS W 82.15 FT TO THE POB.
PARCEL ID NUMBER: 2-13-3N-2W-0000-00413-0100
Name in which assessed: Heirs of Clydie Williams C/O Virginia Weston
Said Property being in the County of Gadsden, State of Florida. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse door on the 1st Day of February, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Dated this 17TH DAY OF November, 2016
NICHOLAS THOMAS
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Gadsden County, Florida
BY: _____________________________
Glenda McPherson, Deputy Clerk
4t: Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2016
_________________________________
_________________________________
_________________________________
_________________________________
